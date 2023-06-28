A decade after he co-founded DoorDash at Stanford University, Andy Fang still works regularly as a “dasher” delivering food to customers. He’s one of a growing number of executives working shifts on their company’s front lines. (June 28) (AP Video/Terry Chea)
DoorDash co-founder still delivers 10 years later
