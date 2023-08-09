Kelsea Ballerini on re-releasing her EP about her divorce

Back in February, recording artist Kelsea Ballerini quietly released an EP of strikingly intimate and vulnerable songs about her recent divorce from Australian musician Morgan Evans, with no expectation of performing or promoting them in the way she would a traditional album. But after receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, the pop country singer-songwriter is re-releasing “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” on Friday with some updated lyrics and a previously unreleased track. (Aug. 9)