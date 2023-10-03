A New York judge has imposed a limited gag order with a stern warning after Donald Trump disparaged a key court staffer during his civil business fraud trial on his social media platform. (Oct. 3) (AP Video Ted Shaffrey/David Martin)
AP Explains: Trump sanctioned in court for online post
