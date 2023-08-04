Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. (Aug. 3)
AP Explains: Donald Trump’s Arraignment in Federal Court
