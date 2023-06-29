The Supreme Court is using the case of a Christian mailman who didn’t want to work Sundays to solidify protections for workers who are religious. The mailman at the center of the case spoke to The Associated Press shortly after the ruling. (June 29)
Postal worker reacts to Supreme Court decision
