The Supreme Court has solidified protections for workers who asks for religious accommodations. The case decided Thursday involves a Christian mail carrier who didn’t want to work Sundays because he said that day is for church and family. (June 29)
Supreme Court protects religious freedom in the workplace
The Supreme Court has solidified protections for workers who asks for religious accommodations. The case decided Thursday involves a Christian mail carrier who didn’t want to work Sundays because he said that day is for church and family. (June 29)