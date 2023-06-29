Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones

The Supreme Court has solidified protections for workers who asks for religious accommodations. The case decided Thursday involves a Christian mail carrier who didn’t want to work Sundays because he said that day is for church and family. (June 29)

Video

Supreme Court protects religious freedom in the workplace

The Supreme Court has solidified protections for workers who asks for religious accommodations. The case decided Thursday involves a Christian mail carrier who didn’t want to work Sundays because he said that day is for church and family. (June 29)
 
Share