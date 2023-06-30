Advocates for the LGBTQ community slammed the US Supreme Court after its conservative majority ruled on that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. (June 30)
LGBTQ advocates slam high court on web designer decision
