An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. The loss represents 10 percent of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in pandemic aid. (Animation Eva Malek)
The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 aid vanished
