The biomedical industry is adopting new standards to protect horseshoe crabs, vital in the production of vital medicines. But conservationists say that doesn’t go far enough to protect food for a declining bird species. (July 30) (AP Video by Rodrique Ngowi)
Conflict over horseshoe crab blood harvesting
The biomedical industry is adopting new standards to protect horseshoe crabs, vital in the production of vital medicines. But conservationists say that doesn’t go far enough to protect food for a declining bird species. (July 30) (AP Video by Rodrique Ngowi)