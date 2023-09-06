Crab fishermen in Alaska have been scrambling to stay afloat after two years of the Bering Sea fishery being closed or severely curtailed due to plummeting crab numbers. Researchers are trying to figure out what’s caused the crab collapse, with ocean waters warmed by climate change as a prime theory. (Sept. 6) (AP Video by Joshua A. Bickel)
Alaskan fishers fear more crab season closures
Crab fishermen in Alaska have been scrambling to stay afloat after two years of the Bering Sea fishery being closed or severely curtailed due to plummeting crab numbers. Researchers are trying to figure out what’s caused the crab collapse, with ocean waters warmed by climate change as a prime theory. (Sept. 6) (AP Video by Joshua A. Bickel)