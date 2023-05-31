Robert Bowers’ federal trial got underway Tuesday more than four years after the shooting deaths of 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Bower could face the death penalty if convicted of some of the 63 counts he faces in the Oct. 27, 2018, attack. (May 30)
AP Explains: Federal trial begins in synagogue attack
Robert Bowers’ federal trial got underway Tuesday more than four years after the shooting deaths of 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Bower could face the death penalty if convicted of some of the 63 counts he faces in the Oct. 27, 2018, attack. (May 30)