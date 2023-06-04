A wave of brutal vigilante justice is roiling Haiti, in response to the country’s violent gangs. Gang-related killings and kidnappings have dropped as a result, but human rights activists worry about the gruesome violence meted out against suspected gangsters and fear innocent people will be killed. (June 4) (AP video: Pierre Luxama)
Haitians defend themselves against gangs
