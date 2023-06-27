A man pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother. (June 27)
Suspect pleads not guilty in killing of couple marking 50th wedding anniversary
A man pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother. (June 27)