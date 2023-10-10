Grand jury testimony that helped indict and jail a longtime suspect in the killing of Tupac Shakur 27 years ago provides new insight into the feud surrounding his death and the killing six months later of rival rapper Notorious B.I.G. (Oct. 9)
Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. started as friends, but the rappers became a symbol of the East vs West rivalry ending with their untimely deaths.
