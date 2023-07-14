A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday. (July 14)
Suspect in custody in Long Island serial killings
