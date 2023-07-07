Kevin Spacey’s accuser denies the defense claim that he made up sex assault, says “it was horrific"; Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed; Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage. (July 7)
ShowBiz Minute: Spacey, Spears, Martin
