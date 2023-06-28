A U.S. Marine veteran has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the fatal chokehold of a man who was behaving erratically on a New York City subway train. (June 28) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
Not guilty plea in NYC subway chokehold death
