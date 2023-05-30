The trial of the man charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history opened Tuesday with his own lawyer acknowledging that he planned and carried out the 2018 massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue and made hateful statements about Jewish people. (May 30)
Trial begins in Pittsburgh synagogue attack
