Kevin Spacey was acquitted of sexual assault on Wednesday (26 JULY 2023) after the Oscar winner’s testimony as a witness in his own defense spared him a possible prison term and gave him a shot at a career comeback. Media lawyer Mark Stephens called the case “difficult and complex.” (July 26)
Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexual assault charges, media lawyer reacts to ‘challenging’ case
