It has been 23 years since the child Elián González, the center of a judicial and diplomatic dispute between Cuba, the United States and the anti-Castro exile community in Florida, returned to Cuba. Today he is a married engineer and father of a daughter, while he has just made his debut as lawmaker at the Cuban national Assembly. (June 30) (AP Video: Ariel Fernández and Osvaldo Angulo)
Elián, Cuban boy castaway becomes a lawmaker
It has been 23 years since the child Elián González, the center of a judicial and diplomatic dispute between Cuba, the United States and the anti-Castro exile community in Florida, returned to Cuba. Today he is a married engineer and father of a daughter, while he has just made his debut as lawmaker at the Cuban national Assembly. (June 30) (AP Video: Ariel Fernández and Osvaldo Angulo)