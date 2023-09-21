MGM Resorts International says computers serving customers at its casino and hotel properties have been restored across the U.S. That’s 10 days after a cyberattack led it to shut down digital systems. (Sept. 20) (AP video by Ty O’Neil)
After cyberattack MGM casino resorts operations are coming back
