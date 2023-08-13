Experts say a mishmash of ways more than 3,000 counties calculate heat deaths means we don’t really know how many people die in the U.S. each year because of high temperatures in an ever warming world. (August 13) (AP Video: Kendria LaFleur)
Number of deaths caused by extreme heat difficult to count
