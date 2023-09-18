More and more women in Mexico are embracing the local flying dance ritual, a pre-Hispanic custom that has traditionally been practiced by men. Known as “danza de los voladores” in Spanish, the performers spin around a 100 - ft. (30 meter) pole, suspended in the air by ropes. (Sept. 18) (AP video shot by Gerardo Carrillo)
Mexican Women Embrace Flying Dance Tradition
More and more women in Mexico are embracing the local flying dance ritual, a pre-Hispanic custom that has traditionally been practiced by men. Known as “danza de los voladores” in Spanish, the performers spin around a 100 - ft. (30 meter) pole, suspended in the air by ropes. (Sept. 18) (AP video shot by Gerardo Carrillo)