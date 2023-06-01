‘That ‘70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 rape counts

A jury found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape in a Los Angeles retrial in which the Church of Scientology played a central role. The 47-year-old actor could face 30 years to life in prison. (May 31)
