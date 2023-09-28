President Joe Biden issued a dire warning Thursday that Donald Trump and his “extremist” MAGA allies are a serious threat to American democracy. And he urged Americans not to ‘sit on the sidelines,’ but instead engage to save the nation. (Sept. 28)
Biden warns Trump’s MAGA ‘extremist movement’ is a threat to democracy
