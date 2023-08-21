Denmark rolled out the red carpet for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s trip to Copenhagen. The Ukrainian leader met at the Christiansborg Palace, the building housing the Danish parliament, with top officials in Copenhagen. (August 21)
Zelenskyy visits Copenhagen, saying Ukraine will prevail over Russian invasion
Denmark rolled out the red carpet for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s trip to Copenhagen. The Ukrainian leader met at the Christiansborg Palace, the building housing the Danish parliament, with top officials in Copenhagen. (August 21)