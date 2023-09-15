Fernando Botero dies
Newly released surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping during a “Beetlejuice” musical play, the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging earlier this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive. (Sept. 15)

Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected

