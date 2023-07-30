As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, the poorest Americans often suffer the hottest days with the fewest defenses. Centralized air, once a luxury, is now more a matter of survival. (July 30) (AP Video: Thomas Peipert, Brittany Peterson)
Heat, pollution highlight economic disparities
As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, the poorest Americans often suffer the hottest days with the fewest defenses. Centralized air, once a luxury, is now more a matter of survival. (July 30) (AP Video: Thomas Peipert, Brittany Peterson)