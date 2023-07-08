Former KCCI Des Moines meteorologist Chris Gloninger received death threats and sustained harassment over his coverage of climate change. Gloninger says the stress led to a PTSD diagnosis and ultimately a decision to leave television. (July 7) (AP video by Mark Vancleave)
Meteorologists under threat for climate change coverage
Former KCCI Des Moines meteorologist Chris Gloninger received death threats and sustained harassment over his coverage of climate change. Gloninger says the stress led to a PTSD diagnosis and ultimately a decision to leave television. (July 7) (AP video by Mark Vancleave)