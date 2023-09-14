Diddy returns to music with ‘The Love Album’ | AP extended interview

Diddy is returning to doing what he loves. The self-described serial entrepreneur stepped away from boardrooms and into the studio over the past couple years to work on a new album. His fifth studio project, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” features nearly 30 guests, including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend, Busta Rhymes, Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones and Jazmine Sullivan. Diddy sat down with The Associated Press’ Jonathan Landrum Jr. to talk in this extended interview about why he’s back to making music, the concept behind the album, and where he’s finding joy.