Actress and disability rights advocate Selma Blair was at the White House Monday helping President Joe Biden salute the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. (Oct. 2)
Biden, actress Selma Blair, salute the Americans with Disabilities Act
