The past drug use that Prince Harry detailed in his memoir should spark the release of his U.S. immigration records, a conservative think tank argued in a Washington court Tuesday. So far the U.S. government has refused to release the records deemed private. (June 6)
Prince Harry’s U.S. visa case before court: AP Explains
