Similar to an improvement project at the Lincoln Memorial, visitors and residents of the nation’s capitol view the dream Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned on the steps of the historic landmark nearly 60 years ago as a work in progress. (August 25)
In 60 years, have we fulfilled the dream Dr. King envisioned?
