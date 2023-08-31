Clarence Thomas donor
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas acknowledged that he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. It’s the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow. (Aug. 31)

Justice Clarence Thomas reports three trips on donor’s plane in financial disclosure: AP Explains

