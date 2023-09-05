The U.S. Capitol physician says 81-year-old Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of a stroke or seizure disorder. McConnell’s office released the information Tuesday as he returned to work at the Capitol. (Sept. 5)
McConnell back at Capitol after health concerns
