March on Washington, 60 years later
Spain women’s soccer team refuse to play
Trump’s mug shot
More Fed hikes possible
US sues SpaceX

On the day before the 60th memorial of 1963 march on Washington, Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, visited her father’s monument in Washington to reflect on the march and family legacy. (Aug. 25)

Video

Martin Luther King’s Daughter Reflects on the Legacy of 1963 March on Washington

On the day before the 60th memorial of 1963 march on Washington, Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, visited her father’s monument in Washington to reflect on the march and family legacy. (Aug. 25)
 
Share