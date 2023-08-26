On the day before the 60th memorial of 1963 march on Washington, Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, visited her father’s monument in Washington to reflect on the march and family legacy. (Aug. 25)
Martin Luther King’s Daughter Reflects on the Legacy of 1963 March on Washington
On the day before the 60th memorial of 1963 march on Washington, Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, visited her father’s monument in Washington to reflect on the march and family legacy. (Aug. 25)