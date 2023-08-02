Former President Donald Trump is expected appear at an arraignment in Washington, D.C. on Thursday following his indictment on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. (Aug. 2)
What to expect at Trump’s DC court appearance
