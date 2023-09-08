Trump White House official Peter Navarro was found guilty Thursday of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Sep 7)(AP video by Nathan Ellgren)
Trump White House official Navarro convicted
