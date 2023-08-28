President Joe Biden tells the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, “we can’t let hate prevail, and it’s on the rise.” He spoke after three were killed in a racially-motivated attack in Florida,(Aug. 28)
Biden tells ML King Jnr’s family ‘we can’t let hate prevail’ after Florida shooting
