One of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s harshest critics plans to make good on his threat to remove the California Republican from his leadership post. Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will use a procedural tool — called a motion to vacate — to try and strip McCarthy of his office as soon as this week. (Sept. 2)
Matt Gaetz threatens to oust Kevin McCarthy, AP Explains
