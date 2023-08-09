Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall
Donald Trump and his legal team face long odds in their bid to move his 2020 election conspiracy trial out of Washington, arguing the Republican can’t possibly get a fair trial in the overwhelmingly Democratic nation’s capital. (Aug. 9)

Trump wants venue change for 2020 election conspiracy trial

