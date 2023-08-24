Judge clears the way for a civil case to proceed against Alec Baldwin and “Rust” producers; Public Enemy, Ice-T to headline free D.C. concerts, The National Celebration of Hip Hop; Fran Drescher: actors union won’t back down after getting “silent treatment” from studios. (Aug. 24)
ShowBiz Minute: Baldwin, Public Enemy, SAG-AFTRA
Judge clears the way for a civil case to proceed against Alec Baldwin and “Rust” producers; Public Enemy, Ice-T to headline free D.C. concerts, The National Celebration of Hip Hop; Fran Drescher: actors union won’t back down after getting “silent treatment” from studios. (Aug. 24)