The White House Situation Room — a space of great mystique and even higher secrecy — just got a $50 million facelift. The 5,500-square-foot, highly secure complex of conference rooms and offices in the West Wing has undergone a renovation that took a year to complete. (Sept. 8)
Rare look inside new White House Situation Room
