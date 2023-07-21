Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released an unclassified FBI document on July 20 related to their investigation of Hunter Biden. Republicans say the information is significant as they probe the financial affairs of President Joe Biden’s family. (July 21)
Republicans release document on Hunter Biden
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released an unclassified FBI document on July 20 related to their investigation of Hunter Biden. Republicans say the information is significant as they probe the financial affairs of President Joe Biden’s family. (July 21)