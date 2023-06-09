Volunteers are cruising the flooded regions of Kherson after the catastrophic collapse of the Kakhovka dam submerged entire towns. They are determined to rescue as many animals as possible, plucking them from the rooftops and garages of flooded homes, before they die of dehydration and hunger. (June 9) (AP video: Vasilisa Stepanenko)
Animals rescued from flood-hit Kherson region
Volunteers are cruising the flooded regions of Kherson after the catastrophic collapse of the Kakhovka dam submerged entire towns. They are determined to rescue as many animals as possible, plucking them from the rooftops and garages of flooded homes, before they die of dehydration and hunger. (June 9) (AP video: Vasilisa Stepanenko)