Biden dog bit Secret Service 10 times

Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Dog Commander has bitten agency officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (July 25)
