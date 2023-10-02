San Francisco 49ers
Taylor Swift
Gaetz and McCarthy
Tim Wakefield dies
AP Top 25

In the middle of a military base outside Mexico City, an army colonel runs what he calls a kindergarten for dogs. Puppies that one day will become rescue dogs, or sniffer dogs for drugs or explosives, get their basic training at the facility. They spend their first four months at the site, before being sent to military units around the country for more specialized instruction. (Oct. 2) (AP Video/Gerardo Carrillo)
Video

Mexico’s rescue and drug-sniffing dogs start their training at the military’s puppy kindergarten

In the middle of a military base outside Mexico City, an army colonel runs what he calls a kindergarten for dogs. Puppies that one day will become rescue dogs, or sniffer dogs for drugs or explosives, get their basic training at the facility. They spend their first four months at the site, before being sent to military units around the country for more specialized instruction. (Oct. 2) (AP Video/Gerardo Carrillo)
 
Share