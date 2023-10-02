In the middle of a military base outside Mexico City, an army colonel runs what he calls a kindergarten for dogs. Puppies that one day will become rescue dogs, or sniffer dogs for drugs or explosives, get their basic training at the facility. They spend their first four months at the site, before being sent to military units around the country for more specialized instruction. (Oct. 2) (AP Video/Gerardo Carrillo)
Mexico’s rescue and drug-sniffing dogs start their training at the military’s puppy kindergarten
