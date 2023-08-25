Here’s the latest for Friday August 25th: Donald Trump booked in Atlanta; Southern California sheriff gives new details about biker bar shooting; US to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s; Indian rover rolls onto Moon. (AP Video Production: Rod Jussim)
AP Top Stories August 25 A
Here’s the latest for Friday August 25th: Donald Trump booked in Atlanta; Southern California sheriff gives new details about biker bar shooting; US to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s; Indian rover rolls onto Moon. (AP Video Production: Rod Jussim)