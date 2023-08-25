A scowling Donald Trump posed for a mug shot Thursday as he surrendered inside a jail in Atlanta on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. He was released on $200,000 bond. (Aug. 25) (AP Video by Sharon Johnson and Ron Harris/Production by Rod Jussim)
AP Explains: Trump booked in Atlanta jail, released on bond
A scowling Donald Trump posed for a mug shot Thursday as he surrendered inside a jail in Atlanta on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. He was released on $200,000 bond. (Aug. 25) (AP Video by Sharon Johnson and Ron Harris/Production by Rod Jussim)