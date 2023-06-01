Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden’s fall at the Air Force Academy, telling a crowd in Iowa, ‘I hope he wasn’t hurt.’ Trump also recounted his own experience with a near fall on a slippery ramp following a 2020 speech at West Point. (June 1)
Trump reacts to Biden’s Air Force Academy tumble
